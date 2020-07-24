Kiefer Sutherland is back in action in new trailer for The Fugitive remake

Kiefer Sutherland is returning to action, and to the thrill of the chase, with The Fugitive.

The Quibi series, an update of the beloved 1960s TV series and its 1993 film adaptation, stars Sutherland as Detective Clay Bryce, a cop in pursuit of Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook), who's on the run after being falsely incriminated in a subway bombing. Mike must evade capture as he desperately tries to uncover the real perpetrator and clear his name.

The new trailer, which you can watch above, teases the show's modernized storyline, with an emphasis on surveillance technology and the social media-driven news cycle. One problem Holbrook's Mike will have to deal with that Harrison Ford's Richard Kimble never did: How do you hide when your face is all over the internet?

The Fugitive hits Quibi starting Aug. 3.