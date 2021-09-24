The Emmy-nominated actress picks up quite the side hustle in the show's next installment, which also features a slew of new characters.

The Flight Attendant (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Bowden couldn't stay out of trouble for long.

The Flight Attendant has finally revealed new details about season 2, including an official logline and a slew of new characters.

The Emmy-nominated HBO Max dramedy's first season followed Cuoco's titular stewardess after she woke up in bed next to a dead body with no recollection of what happened. In the finale, Cassie not only helped capture the murderer responsible for that corpse, but decided to give up drinking. She also received a tentative offer to join the CIA's civilian asset program. And it appears the series is following through on that tantalizing development in its sophomore run.

The Flight Attendant Griffin Matthews and Kaley Cuoco in 'The Flight Attendant' | Credit: Phil Caruso/HBO MAX

The Flight Attendant season 2 picks up with a newly sober Cassie living in Los Angeles "while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," according to the logline. "But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue." This very much seems to echo what Cuoco told EW in June.

"This is not all of a sudden going to be 'Cassie is a superspy,'" said Cuoco, who also serves as an executive producer on the show. "I think there will be a little bit of the CIA-asset stuff on the side."

With this exciting new storyline comes a host of fresh series regulars presumably tied to Cassie's side hustle. Pitch's Mo McRae has been cast a Benjamin Berry, "a career CIA officer who may have a bad habit of getting a little too involved with his assets." Meanwhile, Callie Hernandez (Soundtrack) and JJ Soria (Gentefied) are playing bounty-hunting couple Gabrielle and Esteban Diaz. Gabrielle is quick-tempered and calculating, and often finds that her "impulse control issues get in the way of her job." Esteban tries to keep Gabrielle levelheaded "but often gets just as heated as his girlfriend."

The Flight Attendant Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria join 'The Flight Attendant' season 2 as series regulars. | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

HBO Max also announced season 2's recurring guest-star list — but, sadly, without any colorful character descriptions: Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Dot Karlson; Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest) as Jenny; Mae Martin (Feel Good) as Grace St. James; Margaret Cho (Good on Paper) as Utada; Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard) as Marco; and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) as Brenda.

The Flight Attendant Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo join 'The Flight Attendant' season 2 as recurring guest-stars. | Credit: HBO Max

Season 1 series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez will also return for the cycle, along with guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall.

During EW's chat with Cuoco over the summer, she teased how some of these characters could fit into season 2 given that the story has relocated from New York to Los Angeles.

"I think we want [Mamet's Annie] to come out and maybe look at some L.A. law firms so she can be near Cassie," she said. As for Cassie's brother, Davey, played by Knight? "He is going to follow her to L.A. because he's concerned about her sobriety, [but] we are going to find out that he's trying to escape some of his own issues."

The Flight Attendant has already begun production on season 2, filming in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: