Someone is out to get Joe West on The Flash, which means we must protect him at all costs.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday's episode, "So Long and Goodnight," Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Cecile (Danielle Nicolet), and Singh (Patrick Sabongui) rush to Papa Joe's (Jesse L. Martin) side after someone tries to kill him by cutting the brakes of his car. Joe immediately suspects Black Hole is behind the attack because they know he's investigating their leader, Joseph Carver (Eric Nenninger). In an ideal world, this near-death experience would convince Joe to proceed more cautiously, because we couldn't handle losing him (the team needs those pep talks!). But instead, it does the opposite: Joe doubles down on the case and refuses Singh's witness protection offer.

"David, I'm not going anywhere," Joe says in the clip. "If Carver is coming after me, that means he is scared. What do scared people do? They make mistakes. We need to take advantage of that."

This obviously won't be as easy it as it seems because, as the episode's photos and logline reveal, Black Hole has hired the creepily flexible metahuman Rag Doll to take Joe out. And that's not the only issue Team Flash will face when the show comes back from its monthlong hiatus.

Earlier Monday, Gustin told EW that Barry and Iris will be heading toward a big confrontation once Barry starts suspecting something isn't quite right with his wife, who is currently trapped with Mirrorverse and has been replaced by Mirror-Iris in the real world. "Barry is the first person to eventually start to get suspicious that there's something going on with Iris, and kind of confronting that and bringing it up with her results in some tension and a pretty big confrontation at one point," he said. "We're gonna see a pretty big fallout between Barry and Iris, and their relationship is going to change drastically just because this Mirror-Iris element." He added, "We had one fight scene in particular — not combat fight, but an emotional fight between the two of them — that was definitely unlike any other Barry-Iris conflict we've had in the past."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

