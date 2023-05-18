After a conversation with Berlanti, Gustin was convinced to keep going for just a little while longer. But two weeks after wrapping season 8, he called up Berlanti, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, then-CW president Mark Pedowitz, and Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey to share that season 9 would be his last. At that point, he didn't know if the show would continue without him as the titular hero, or if his decision to leave would also mean the end of The Flash. "I just knew it was time for me to step away, have more time with my family, and just enter this next chapter of my life," he says. "But I think I would've really questioned my decision if they had done a season 10 — if I knew the whole family was still together and I was somewhere else — so I'm glad we all finished at the same time. I'm not really a FOMO person, but I would've for sure had FOMO about that."