The Flash showrunner teases series finale full of 'greatest performances ever'
The Flash (TV series)
- TV Show
The Flash is entering its final run.
Ahead of the penultimate episode, EW has your exclusive first look at the series finale of the CW's last remaining Arrowverse series, which showrunner Eric Wallace describes as "bittersweet."
"I'm very proud of the whole season, but boy, I can't wait for the fans to see these last episodes," the showrunner told EW prior to the writers' strike. "I can't wait to unleash them on the world. We have some people that have been with the show since day one, and they gave their greatest performances ever."
The second half of the epic four-part series finale continues Wednesday with "A New World: Part Three," featuring the returns of Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne and Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen. Team Flash works together to figure out how to protect Barry (Grant Gustin), all while being very careful who they trust. And it's all leading to the series finale on Wednesday, May 24, "A New World: Part Four," as the Flash is tasked with his greatest challenge yet: To save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City one last time.
"It's just a labor of love all around," Wallace says of the conclusion to the four-part saga. "The crew, cast, writers, directors, everybody, it's the hardest we've ever worked. Not that we haven't had even bigger episodes because certainly a crossover is bigger, but the commitment to excellence that everybody was bringing with knowing that these were the last batch of Flash episodes was unmatched. We were a family. I'm going to miss my Flash family."
Check out the series finale poster featuring Gustin unmasked below:
The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- The Flash showrunner reveals how Tom Cavanagh returns in series finale
- Stephen Amell reveals he was 'nervous' to return for The Flash's final season
- Javicia Leslie breaks down Red Death twist on The Flash: 'I felt right at home'
- The Flash showunner breaks down all those season 9 premiere twists
- The Flash showrunner teases season finale 'happy ending' that 'the audience deserves'
Episode Recaps
- Haunted Mansion director explains 'beef' with 2003 Eddie Murphy version: 'We tried to depart or improve'
- The Flash showrunner teases series finale full of 'greatest performances ever'
- Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, will die in upcoming Marvel comic
- Haunted Mansion director reveals ride references in the movie, from the stretching room to 'Grim Grinning Ghosts'