It's a situation of like father, like son and daughter in this exclusive new promo for The Flash's midseason return.

When we last checked in with the speedy CW superhero drama, Barry (Grant Gustin) faced off against both his archenemy Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) — who created a Reverse Flashpoint to steal his life — and the conquering alien Despero (Tony Curran) in the five-part event "Armageddon." With the help of several Arrowverse heroes, Team Flash prevailed and set things right. However, the timeline wasn't out of harm's way, because Barry and Iris' (Candice Patton) super-powered kids from the future, Bart/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), mysteriously materialized in the background of a CCPD photo from 2014 in the fall finale's last scene.

The Flash Credit: The CW

The above teaser confirms that Impulse and XS' appearance in that photo isn't completely harmless, because their adventures in the past accidentally alter the timeline in a major way. As longtime viewers know, that's a very Barry Allen thing to do. While stuck in the year 2014, the siblings not only visit important places from their father's life, but they also cross paths with the dearly departed Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett), who died in the season 1 finale.

However, Bart, Nora, and Eddie aren't the only familiar faces in the promo. The metahuman villain Goldface (Damon Poitier), who was last seen in season 6, makes an appearance and attacks CCPD. While he's not in the teaser, it's worth remembering that Robbie Amell, who played Caitlin's (Danielle Panabaker) fiancé Ronnie in season 1, will appear in two episodes this season, too.

The Flash returns Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

