Get ready for another blast from the past.

Robbie Amell returning to The Flash in season 8

Courtesy of the CW

The Flash Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Two Firestorm actors — Victor Garber and Franz Drameh — recently returned to the Arrowverse for Legends of Tomorrow's 100th episode, and now the third and final one is set to appear on The Flash next year.

EW has exclusively learned that Robbie Amell, who portrayed Ronnie Raymond, one half of the original Firestorm, is returning to the CW's speedy superhero drama for two episodes. His homecoming will begin in season 8's 11th episode, though the circumstances of Amell's guest spots are under wraps and locked away in the Time Vault.

The Flash Robbie Amell as Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm on 'The Flash' | Credit: Diyah Pera/The CW

Introduced in The Flash season 1, Ronnie worked at S.T.A.R. Labs alongside his fiancé, Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), and disappeared the night of the particle accelerator explosion. Everyone believed he was dead until the team discovered the accident fused him and Martin Stein (Garber), thus creating the superhero Firestorm. Unfortunately, Caitlin and Ronnie's reunion and marriage didn't last long because he died saving Central City from a giant wormhole in the season 1 finale. (After Ronnie's death, Drameh's Jefferson "Jax" Jackson became the other half of Firestorm with Stein.) Amell was last seen in season 3's "Into the Speed Force," when the titular energy source appeared to Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as Ronnie.

Although Amell's return is a ways off — The Flash is going on hiatus until March after season 8's five part event "Armageddon" wraps in mid-December — the series has already started planting the seeds for his appearance. Caitlin mentioned her deceased husband in the season 8 premiere, when she told Barry she was finally ready to start dating again.

The Flash Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/ The Flash, Robbie Amell as Ronnie, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, and Victor Garber as Martin Stein on 'The Flash' | Credit: Cate Cameron /The CW

Amell isn't the only blast from the past hitting The Flash in 2022. In October, TVLine.com reported that original cast member Rick Cosnett, who played Iris' (Candice Patton) fiancé Eddie Thawne in season 1, was returning for a flashback episode. EW hears Cosnett's appears in a different episode than Amell.

Amell's recent credits include Resident Evil: Raccoon City, Upload, and Code 8 (alongside cousin Stephen Amell).

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: