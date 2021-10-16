The Flash unveils Grant Gustin's new super suit — and it's the most comic book accurate one yet

What are those, Barry!?

Grant Gustin's Barry Allen is receiving a major footwear upgrade for The Flash season 8. During DC FanDome on Saturday, the CW superhero show revealed that the Scarlett Speedster will finally receive the iconic gold boots this year. His new suit also features a newly designed center crest and wings.

Check out his new look below:

The Flash Gold Boots New Suit Credit: DC Fandome

The Flash Gold Boots Credit: DC Fandome

Whereas The Flash wasted no time diving into the hero's complex comic book mythology (like introducing time travel midway through season 1), the show has taken a relatively slow approach to the evolution of his suit. Every season or so, it would receive a new detail that brought it more in line with what fans were used to seeing in the pages of DC Comics. However, with the addition of the gold boots this year, Gustin's season 8 super-suit will be his most comic book accurate one yet because both Barry and Wally West have traditionally worn gold boots in the comics.

During FanDome, Gustin said the boots were "the final element that's been missing. I've loved all the versions of The Flash suit we've had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books — with the exception of those gold boots! I've always felt that those boots would be the final touch."

The Flash Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Tony Curran as Despero on 'The Flash' | Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

The Flash Tony Curran as Despero on 'The Flash' | Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

"I think the audience is going to flip out when they see how dynamic, exciting, and unpredictable Tony is in bringing this particular version of Despero to life," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told EW. "What was really nice about 'Armageddon' is that everyone stepped up and treated this like the event that it really is, and Tony was a part of that. Tony's the nicest guy ever, but he doesn't mess around. He's intense, and it helped the cast, having someone so experienced around, rise up to that next level. I think the scenes that you see between Grant and Tony, I just think you're going to cackle and hoot with joy because they're just amazing. Two amazing performers giving just incredible, incredible performances in two really special roles."

The Flash premieres Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

