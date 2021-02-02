Barry enters the Mirrorverse in The Flash season 7 trailer

Grant Gustin's Barry Allen is feeling the pressure in this new trailer for The Flash season 7, which EW is exclusively debuting above.

The last time we checked in with the CW's long-running (ha!) superhero drama, Mirror Mistress/Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) escaped the Mirrorverse, leaving Iris (Candice Patton) trapped there, and framed Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) for her husband's murder. Meanwhile, Team Flash was trying to build an artificial Speed Force because Barry's speed was disappearing. Season 7 will pick up with all of those dangling threads, which weren't resolved because the pandemic cut season 6 short.

In the promo above, Barry struggles to keep the faith as he prepares to face the "all-powerful" Mirror Mistress with his speed at 1 percent. On the upside, Caitlin/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) returns earlier than planned (she was originally written out at the end of season 6 for maternity leave), and Barry appears to eventually open a portal to the Mirrorverse, which puts him one step closer to reuniting with a traumatized Iris. Curiously, the trailer also hints that Tom Cavanagh will be pulling double duty once again when the show returns.

"Anyone can save the world with his might, but it takes a real hero to do it with his heart," says Cavanagh, presumably as either Nash Wells or one of the friendlier Wells, in the trailer. But toward the end of the clip, Cavanagh menacingly delivers his classic "Run, Barry, run" line like he does whenever he plays Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. Reverse Flash.

For his part, showrunner Eric Wallace was particularly excited for fans to see The Flash's first episode back when EW spoke to him at the end of season 6.

"I wish everybody could see the episode that comes right after this and find out exactly where Iris is and what happened to her," said Wallace. "It's really cool and there's a twist, and it's a big Iris story with a lot of surprises. Also, there's a big guest star from seasons early on in The Flash. I was really excited for people to see that next week and how that ties into what Eva's doing. Also, the next episode is an incredibly emotional one, like tears, and I love watching it."

The Flash returns Tuesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. on the CW.

