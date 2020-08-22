Iris is on the verge of madness in The Flash season 7 trailer

The Flash type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Flash unveiled a trailer for season 7 at DC FanDome on Saturday — and you can watch it exclusively above.

Production on the speedy CW drama's sixth season ended early in mid-March because of, well, you know why. Thus, the season's 19th episode, "Success Is Assured," became the season finale. However, the show had already started shooting episode 20 when the shutdown happened, and that footage is now being repurposed for season 7 and is included in the trailer.

The last time we checked in with The Flash, Eva McCulloch/Mirror Mistress (Efrat Dor) had escaped the Mirrorverse and framed Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) for her husband's murder. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton), who was still trapped in the Mirrorverse, blipped off somewhere, and Barry (Grant Gustin) helped Team Flash rally from their recent defeat. And now we have a sense of what's to come when the show finally returns.

Unveiled during The Flash's DC FanDome panel with the cast and showrunner, the season 7 teaser reveals the return of season 3's vertigo-inducing rogue Top (Ashley Rickards), who has an interesting conversation with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). Elsewhere in the clip, Barry desperately tries to build an artificial Speed Force because Eva is "liberating" people — which is never something you want to hear from your villain — and a super-sonic plane is about to crash into Central City. Iris' predicament hasn't improved either because her neural dissonance has worsened and her broken mind is taunting her with the prospect of never escaping the Mirrorverse.

"Even though it's only footage really from one episode [620], pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers all over the place," said showrunner Eric Wallace about the season 7 teaser during the DC FanDome panel, which also included Gustin, Patton, Nicolet, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.

In addition to sharing that fresh footage, Wallace also shared his thoughts on why he wants to use Godspeed as an antagonist in season 7. "I want to make sure new fans — especially young new fans who are reading the comic book right now — are welcomed to the show, so it's not just Silver Age villains and Bronze Age villains," said Wallace. "There might be a young girl or a young boy who is reading those Flash comics right now and going, 'Where's my villain? My generation's villain."

The Flash is slated to return in 2021 on the CW. Watch the new trailer above.

(Video courtesy of Warner Bros. TV.)

Related content: