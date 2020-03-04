The Flash promotes Brandon McKnight's Chester to series regular for season 7

Image zoom The CW

Get ready for more Chester P. Runk on The Flash.

The CW's superhero drama has promoted Brandon McKnight to series regular for the upcoming season 7, EW has confirmed.

So far McKnight has recurred for the currently airing season 6, appearing in three episodes so far. Chester was introduced in the season 6 premiere as the tech genius who accidentally opened a black hole while conducting an experiment. His consciousness became tangled with the black hole until Team Flash saved him, and after some time spent at STAR Labs he ended up joining the team. The coffee-loving, enthusiastic superhero fan helped fill the void left by Carlos Valdes in episodes when Cisco is off on his own personal mission mapping out the changes to the multiverse.

McKnight has previously appeared in Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water and Akilla’s Escape, and will be seen in the upcoming Quibi series Most Dangerous Game opposite Liam Hemsworth.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

