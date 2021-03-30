The Flash casts Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen, a.k.a. DC superhero Impulse

The Flash Streaming Options

Barry and Iris are receiving another visit from their future offspring — but this time around, it's their son!

"Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet," according to the official character description. "But due to Bart's penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet!"

The Flash; Jordan Fisher Image zoom Credit: The CW; Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images

If you're experiencing déjà vu, that makes sense since the couple has been through something similar before. In season 5, Barry and Iris met their daughter from the future Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), a.k.a. XS, who traveled back in time to the present and assisted Team Flash with their Cicada/Eobard Thawne problem. Unfortunately, Nora died at the end of the season. Hopefully, the same fate doesn't befall Bart. (Coincidentally, Nora also played a pivotal role in the show's 100th episode.)

The Flash's take on Impulse does differ from the DC Comics mythology. Created by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo in 1994, Bart hails from the 30th century and is actually Barry's grandson in the pages of DC Comics. Not only that, but he's also a descendant of Reverse Flash, Barry's arch-nemesis, on his mother's side. Over the course of his history, Bart eventually became the fourth Flash, was murdered, and then resurrected before being retconned out of existence when the New 52 launched in 2011. Thankfully, he returned to the main DC Universe after the "Rebirth" initiative.

Impulse/Bart Allen Image zoom Credit: DC Comics

Fisher's other credits include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Work It, Rent: Live, and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. (Fingers crossed this means we're heading toward another The Flash musical episode!)

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.

