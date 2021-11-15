The Flash star Grant Gustin warns Batwoman team-up isn't 'what everybody would expect'

Showrunner Eric Wallace says he "could not tell 'Armageddon' as a story in five parts without Black Lightning and Batwoman."

It's been a long time coming but the Scarlett Speedster will finally meet Gotham City's new Crimson Knight.

Grant Gustin's Barry Allen is set to cross paths with Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder, a.k.a. Batwoman in The Flash's "Armageddon" event, which features many heroes from across the Arrowverse. In the five episode event, which kicks off season 8, Team Flash enlist some of their super friends to fight the alien Despero (Tony Curran) and prevent the titular cataclysm.

While Barry worked with original Batwoman Kate Kane in the "Elseworlds" and "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossovers, fans will see Barry and Ryan on screen together for the first time in "Armageddon." According to Gustin, the duo's first encounter may surprise viewers.

"Without spoiling too much, it's not going to be what everybody would expect," Gustin tells EW. "By the time we've crossed paths on the show, it's not going to be a typical Flash and Batwoman team-up I think is all I can really say. It was great having Javicia on set, great working with her. We've hooked up off set. She's trained with my wife, actually, and we've hung out from time to time, and I really like her. So, it was cool to actually be on set with her. But, it's not going to be the Flash-Batwoman team-up, per se, that people are probably expecting."

That being said, Batwoman does have an important role in "Armageddon." In fact, she was one of the first heroes showrunner Eric Wallace thought of as he pondered the question, "What special guest stars are best suited to help support the story of Barry's emotional journey?"

"I could not tell 'Armageddon' as a story in five parts without Black Lightning [Cress Williams] and Batwoman. They had to be in this story," says Wallace. "I was actually sweating bullets, quite frankly, early on because I didn't know if I would be able to get them, especially Javicia, who is shooting her own show as the lead while trying to do our show. We had to pull off a logistics nightmare, but we did it. We did it so well that quite frankly — Javicia is amazing in this — she ended it by saying, 'Hey can I come back? I just want to be in more of this.' To which I replied, 'You are welcome any time, ma'am.'"

Wallace is especially excited about one Batwoman moment in particular. "I think one of the most special scenes in 'Armageddon' coming up is a scene that involves Batwoman and one other character that shall remain nameless," says Wallace. "I believe it's the kind of scene our audience has been waiting years to see and we finally got it. I can't wait to share it with the audience. I can't wait!"

The Flash premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m., both on the CW.