First trailer for final season of The Flash reveals 'it's not over yet' for Barry Allen

The finish line is officially in sight for The Flash.

EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the ninth and final season of the CW's last remaining Arrowverse series, and the new footage reveals "it's not over yet" for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the rest of Team Flash.

The trailer for the final run opens with ominous shots of Barry waking from traumatic nightmares as Joe (Jesse L. Martin) can be heard telling him, "You've been through a lot in nine years, and I'm very proud of you." A close-up shot reveals Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) cuddling in bed together in the calm before the storm ahead of Barry's battles with multiple foes. He also enlists the help of an unidentified ally "to save the world" one last time.

The Flash Final Season Trailer Credit: The CW

The footage also reveals Andy Mientus' return as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper, who tells Barry that he has "nothing to live for." Barry replies, "Yes you do, I'll show you." The 100 alum Richard Harmon makes his debut in the trailer as Owen Mercer, the new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang (the villain was previously played by Nick E. Tarabay, who was killed off in Arrow season 5), as he faces off with Barry and Iris. Watch the exclusive trailer above now.

According to the official description, season 9 picks up one week following Team Flash's epic battle against the Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) in the season 8 finale, where they defeated him once and for all. Now, Barry and Iris are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. When a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, the Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — work together to defeat that new threat... only to discover a deadly new adversary rising to challenge Barry's heroic legacy. In their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one final time.

The shortened final season, consisting of only 13 episodes and currently in production in Vancouver, will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

