The Flash sets premiere date for shortened final season

The official end of the Arrowverse is speeding our way, as The Flash's ninth and final season premiere date has been set.

The CW announced on Monday that the final season will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (followed by the midseason premiere of Kung Fu at 9 p.m. ET/PT). Season 9 will be shortened, consisting of only 13 episodes.

The Flash Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

The network also revealed some new intel about what the final season will be about. According to the official description, season 9 picks up one week following Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash's epic battle against the Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) in the season 8 finale where they defeated him once and for all. Now, Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before, but when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — work together to defeat the new threat only to discover a deadly new adversary rising to challenge Barry's heroic legacy. In their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time.

"The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud," CW President Brad Schwartz said in a statement. "The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars, and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive."

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," showrunner Eric Wallace previously said in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash season 9 is currently in production in Vancouver.

