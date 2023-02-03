The Flash brings back 3 major characters for final season

EW is exclusively announcing the returns of Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy for season 9.

A few familiar faces are speeding back to The Flash for the upcoming final season.

EW is exclusively announcing the returns of Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy for season 9.

The Flash -- "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" -- Image Number: FLA806a_0002r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved;; The Flash -- "The Man in the Yellow Tie" -- Image Number: FLA818a_0214r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Matthew Letscher as Eobard Thawne and Kausar Mohammed as Dr. Meena Dewan -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.; The Flash -- "Into the Still Force" -- Image Number: FLA815b_0598r.jpg -- Pictured: Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West Allen -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Shane Harvey/The CW; Colin Bentley/The CW; Bettina Strauss/The CW

"We're so excited to have Rick join us once more as we put together our final batch of emotional and thrilling episodes," showrunner Eric Wallace tells EW. "It's especially wonderful as Rick was an integral part of the show's inaugural season. So having him return to help us conclude our show's incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer."

As one of the original stars of The Flash, Cosnett played CCPD Detective Eddie Thawne before he was killed off in the season 1 finale. The actor previously returned to reprise his role in season 2, season 3, and season 8.

"Having the incredibly gracious and talented Matt Letscher return for our final season was something we couldn't resist," Wallace says. "So, we created a very special story for him, one we've been excited to tell for a while, but couldn't until now. The result is a wild and bittersweet episode we hope fans — both old and new — will love."

In addition to The Flash, Letscher has appeared throughout other Arrowverse series (including Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow) as multiple different versions of Eobard Thawne and the Reverse-Flash. He most recently returned to The Flash last season.

"The Flash has always been a show about the importance of family," Wallace says. "So having the incredible Jessica Parker Kennedy back as fan-favorite speedster XS was always in the cards. As the daughter of Barry and Iris, Jessica's already made an unforgettable mark on our show's history. And with her latest season 9 adventure, Jessica's taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before."

Kennedy first debuted in the Arrowverse during the Crisis on Earth-X crossover before her identity was revealed to be Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) daughter from the future. She was most recently seen on The Flash last season.

Season 9 of The Flash will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

