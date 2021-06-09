Why The Flash star Carlos Valdes thought goodbye episode's [SPOILER] would be a 'disaster'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of The Flash, "Good-Bye Vibrations."

Cisco Ramon left The Flash the way he entered it - with a pop icon's hit song.

In longtime cast member Carlos Valdes' formal farewell episode, Cisco, who is moving to Star City for a new job, helped Barry (Grant Gustin) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) take down Rainbow Raider 2.0. Before leaving Central City, though, the gang gathered at Barry and Iris' (Candice Patton) loft for a goodbye party and a playful karaoke rendition of Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," which was a really sweet callback to the CW superhero drama' series premiere. In case you forgot, Cisco played "Poker Face" to wake a comatose Barry because at the time, it was listed as his favorite song on Facebook. (Though Barry said he had no idea how that happened.)

According to Valdes, he was very concerned about how the scene would play out when he first read the script for Tuesday's episode, "Good-Bye Vibrations."

"I thought it was going to be a disaster, because in my life karaoke usually is," Valdes tells EW. "But it actually ended up being a lot of fun."

The song's contents also gave Valdes pause. "I was looking up the lyrics to the song to prepare for that scene, and I thought to myself, 'Why? Why would they choose to write a karaoke scene for this song?'" he says with a laugh. "I mean, I get why: It's this beautiful full-circle [moment] that I actually absolutely love, but when you look at the 'Poker Face' lyrics, this is not safe for work. This is not for the children." (Wait until he sees the mother-daughter duet version Glee did years ago…)

Thankfully, everything worked out: "To my relief, we showed up and did karaoke, and there's a much more family-friendly version that was on the screen. But yeah, it ended up being a lot of fun."

While the episode functioned as Valdes' send-off, this isn't the end of the road for Cisco, as the actor will appear in season 7's final two episodes. "I think it's really flattering and gratifying to get to do a big old goodbye and then come in as a surprise at the very end to help the team take down on a formidable foe," the actor recently told EW.

