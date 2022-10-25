She's not done with the Arrowverse yet!

The Flash casts Batwoman star Javicia Leslie in mystery role for final season

Javicia Leslie isn't done with the Arrowverse.

The former Batwoman star has been cast on The Flash for the upcoming ninth and final season, EW has confirmed. However, details about her role and how many episodes Leslie will appear in are being kept top secret for now.

The news that Leslie is flying over to The Flash comes only a few months after her Arrowverse series Batwoman was suddenly canceled in April after three seasons, despite fans and critics championing it for being the first network TV show with an LGBTQ superhero lead, first played by Ruby Rose, with Leslie stepping in as her replacement in season 2 to become the first Black actress to play the DC Comics heroine in live-action.

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries was the first to announce the show's cancelation. "Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4," she wrote on Twitter. "I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series."

In August it was announced that The Flash would end up after the upcoming ninth season. The final season will also be shortened, consisting of only 13 episodes.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash season 9 is currently in production and slated to air in 2023.

