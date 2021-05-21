Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

The first look photo of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen on The Flash might hint at what's to come because it's inspired by a specific comic book image.

The Flash star Jordan Fisher recreates comic image in first look at Bart Allen, a.k.a Impulse

Meet Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) latest offspring from the future.

The Flash has unveiled our official first look at Jordan Fisher as the speedy hero Impulse, a.k.a. Bart Allen. The supersuit was designed by The Flash's costume designer Kate Main, who worked with the Vancouver-based company Ocean Drive, a frequent Arrowverse collaborator, to bring it to life. While the photo is just a special promotional image and not an actual still from the series, it might contain clues about season' 7's upcoming storyline. Take a look at it below:

IMPULSE Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen/Impulse on "The Flash." | Credit: Justina Mintz/The CW

As the fastest teenager in the world, Bart is wildly impulsive, which forces his stunned parents to teach him the art of patience as they join forces to fight Team Flash's "biggest threat yet." The most exciting thing about Fisher's guest appearance, though, is that Bart will also team up with his super-powered sister Nora/XS — played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, whose return EW broke earlier this month — in the show's landmark 150th episode, titled "Heart of the Matter, Part 1." The first look photo released Friday may actually hint at how Bart and/or Nora, who was erased from the timeline in the season 5 finale, arrive in the present.

The image is inspired by a specific panel from Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter's The Flash #50, which featured the long-awaited return of Bart Allen to DC Comics' universe. Bart has been trapped in the Speed Force for years and was finally able to break free after Wally West broke the barrier between the real world and the Speed Force during the Flash War story line, as you can see in the comic image below. Breaking that barrier also unleashed several other cosmic forces on the world, like the Strength Force and the Sage Force.

The Flash #50 Bart Allen aka Impulse The long-awaited return of Bart Allen to DC Comics' universe as portrayed in Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter's "The Flash #50." | Credit: DC Comics

If that sounds even remotely familiar, it's because the TV show is exploring a similar story line right now. After Barry's actions in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" caused the Speed Force's death in season 6, Barry and Iris used the power of their love to revive it so Barry could get his speed back. To their surprise, however, that action also big banged several other cosmic entities into existence, like the Strength Force, personified by Alexa/Fuerza (Sara Garcia); the Sage Force, personified by Bashir/Psych (Ennis Esmer); and the Still Force, personified by Deon (Christian Magby). In the most recent episode, the newly resurrected Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) formed an alliance with Deon against their "parents," Barry and Iris, and the other Forces. It's likely this mini arc with the Forces, which showrunner Eric Wallace refers to as "Graphic Novel #3," will be connected to Bart and Nora's appearances in the season's next Graphic Novel.

"Every 'Graphic Novel' builds on the other," Wallace told EW at the beginning of season 7. "After we wrap up the Eva McCulloch [Efrat Dor] story, the big bad of the first half of season 7 is a direct result of the events of the 'Graphic Novel #2.' That big bad couldn't exist without what Team Flash does at the end of Eva McCulloch's story and what Eva McCulloch does. It's a direct relation, and it's the same thing going from 3 into 4. Everything is connected because we're really telling one big story over seasons 6 and 7, and that is the story of, 'How do you have a love affair and a marriage and a relationship when both people have equally important jobs?'"

Is it possible Nora has been trapped in the Speed Force all this time and her parents' battle with the Forces somehow leads to her return? Is this speculation just completely wrong? We'll have to wait and see.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

