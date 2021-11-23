The Flash sneak peek reveals S.T.A.R. Labs is on the verge of destruction

Barry Allen's "worst day ever" is about to get even worse on The Flash. As if an impending cataclysm wasn't enough, now Team Flash has to deal with a nuclear crisis too.

In this exclusive sneak peek from part 2 of the CW superhero drama's five-hour "Armageddon" event, airing Tuesday, Central City officials invade (the comedically accessible) S.T.A.R. Labs and order everyone to evacuate because the building is on the verge of a nuclear meltdown. According to the city workers, destroying S.T.A.R. Labs may be the only way to contain the leak, which is not great, Bob! But the most surprising thing in the video above might be the fact that Barry (Grant Gustin) — who has become very cavalier about his secret identity — is actually concerned about having city workers roaming the halls of Team Flash's headquarters.

The Flash Cress Williams as Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen on 'The Flash' | Credit: Katie Yu/The CW

If Barry seems even more stressed than usual, it's probably because he's also worried about Despero's (Tony Curran) dark prophecy. At the beginning of the episode, Despero, who hails from the future, warns Barry that he's destined to suffer a string of tragedies and lose his mind on this very day, and that's how the dreaded Armageddon begins. "Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams)," according to the episode's logline.

"The whole reason Barry goes to Jefferson during the 'Armageddon' five-parter is for a very specific reason, for the powers that Jefferson has," Gustin previously told EW about the Flash and Black Lightning's team-up. "He needs him specifically to help him achieve something that is kind of a dark twist."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

