The Flash recruits Batwoman, Atom, Mia Queen, and more for 5-part event
Black Lightning's Cress Williams is also confirmed for the"emotional" "Armageddon" event, along with Chyler Leigh, Tom Cavanagh, Neal McDonough, and Osric Chau.
Team Flash will get by with a lot of help from its friends — and foes —in The Flash's special five-part event.
On Wednesday, the CW revealed that the crossover-like saga kicking off The Flash's eighth season is titled "Armageddon" and will enlist the following heroes to help Team Flash take on an alien threat: Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh as Atom, Arrow's Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Supergirl's Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, who was first introduced in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. On top of that, The Flash's Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough are slated to return as the villainous Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively. (EW broke the news that Williams was in talks with The Flash in May.)
So what brings everyone together on The Flash? Here's the official logline:
"Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, 'Armageddon' is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."
The event's lineup is exciting for a number reasons. First, this will be the first time that Leslie's Ryan Wilder meets Grant Gustin's Barry Allen/The Flash and the rest of the Arrowverse's capes, something that wasn't possible during her first season on Batwoman because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (We're assuming Barry and Iris didn't call on Caity Lotz's Sara Lance/White Canary because Sara and Ava didn't invite them to their wedding. Either way, we're looking forward to the meta joke the rest of the Legends make about not being invited.)
Furthermore, "Armageddon" will mark several actors' returns to the shared universe since either leaving their still on-the-air shows, like Routh and Cavanagh, or their shows concluded, as is the case with Williams, McNamara, and Leigh, who only recent finished shooting Supergirl's series finale. Since Supergirl final episode airs this fall, fans won't have to wait too long to see Leigh's Alex Danvers again.
The guest-star lineup also raises a couple questions for the story: How and why does Mia, who lives in the future, get involved? Also McDonough's warlock is technically dead in the present, so which version of him will we meet? Is it a Damien Darhk from the past, or will he be resurrected once again? (The last time we saw him on Legends, he valiantly sent himself back to Hell using an enchanted sword) Finally, does this event mean we'll finally see the heroes use their Hall of Justice?
All of these answers and more will hopefully come in due time. In the meantime, why don't you take this opportunity to revisit the delightful and charming tap number "Super Friend" from The Flash/Supergirl musical crossover:
The Flash premieres Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on The CW.
