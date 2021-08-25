Black Lightning's Cress Williams is also confirmed for the"emotional" "Armageddon" event, along with Chyler Leigh, Tom Cavanagh, Neal McDonough, and Osric Chau.

The Flash recruits Batwoman, Atom, Mia Queen, and more for 5-part event

Team Flash will get by with a lot of help from its friends — and foes —in The Flash's special five-part event.

So what brings everyone together on The Flash? Here's the official logline:

A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

"Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, 'Armageddon' is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."

Grant Gustin as the Flash, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen (Arrow), Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, and Brandon Routh as Atom Credit: Jeff Weddell/The CW; Katie Yu /The CW/Everett; Bettina Strauss/The CW; Shane Harvey/The CW

The event's lineup is exciting for a number reasons. First, this will be the first time that Leslie's Ryan Wilder meets Grant Gustin's Barry Allen/The Flash and the rest of the Arrowverse's capes, something that wasn't possible during her first season on Batwoman because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (We're assuming Barry and Iris didn't call on Caity Lotz's Sara Lance/White Canary because Sara and Ava didn't invite them to their wedding. Either way, we're looking forward to the meta joke the rest of the Legends make about not being invited.)

Furthermore, "Armageddon" will mark several actors' returns to the shared universe since either leaving their still on-the-air shows, like Routh and Cavanagh, or their shows concluded, as is the case with Williams, McNamara, and Leigh, who only recent finished shooting Supergirl's series finale. Since Supergirl final episode airs this fall, fans won't have to wait too long to see Leigh's Alex Danvers again.

The guest-star lineup also raises a couple questions for the story: How and why does Mia, who lives in the future, get involved? Also McDonough's warlock is technically dead in the present, so which version of him will we meet? Is it a Damien Darhk from the past, or will he be resurrected once again? (The last time we saw him on Legends, he valiantly sent himself back to Hell using an enchanted sword) Finally, does this event mean we'll finally see the heroes use their Hall of Justice?

All of these answers and more will hopefully come in due time. In the meantime, why don't you take this opportunity to revisit the delightful and charming tap number "Super Friend" from The Flash/Supergirl musical crossover:

The Flash premieres Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

