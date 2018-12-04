The 15 best episodes of The Flash, ranked

Yes, it’s sort of cheating to make a season finale number one on a list, but no episode better represents what the show does best. By this point in The Flash’s run, everyone knows that its built on the pillars of heart, humor, and spectacle, and “Fast Enough” scores a 10 on all three points. The heart comes from, well, almost every conversation Barry has in the episode; Cavanagh and Valdes bring some laughs with their performances; and the journey back to the night Barry’s mom died and the subsequent wormhole that opens above the city are the spectacle. Every part of the show was firing on all cylinders in this episode, and to this day, The Flash is still trying to reach this mark.