Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson become FLOTUS in The First Lady trailer

Hollywood loves a transformation, and Showtime's The First Lady is giving us more than we can handle.

The first trailer for the upcoming drama shows Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson becoming first ladies of the United States Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively. Then, there are all the other transformations with the characters surrounding them.

"In four years, I don't want to look back and think, 'What did I become living in that house?'" ponders Davis as Obama, as she rests her head on the thighs of President Barack Obama, played by O-T Fagbenle.

Staring down Aaron Eackhart's President Gerald Ford, Pfeiffer's Ford makes clear, "I will be here for you, but I'm going to be myself."

"Don't push me off. I am your wife, not one of your girlfriends," Anderson's Roosevelt tells her husband President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, embodied by Kiefer Sutherland.

The First Lady aims to peel back the curtain on the lives of Obama, Ford, and Roosevelt — and the trailer teases some of what's in store.

The First Lady Gillian Anderson's Eleanor Roosevelt, Viola Davis' Michelle Obama, and Michelle Pfeiffer's Betty Ford in Showtime's 'The First Lady.' | Credit: Daniel McFadden/SHOWTIME; Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME; Murray Close/SHOWTIME

The footage sees Davis recreating Obama's pose for the presidential portrait created by artist Amy Sherald, while in another scene, her husband is telling her she can't be backseat driving his presidency. As we go further and further back in time, we see similarly circumstances with Ford and Roosevelt. With Roosevelt, though, we see Lily Rabe become Lorena "Hick" Hickock, Rooselvelt's devoted friend. Historians have debated the nature of their relationship, with some arguing they were lovers. It seems as though the show will explore this.

The First Lady will premiere on Showtime this April 17. Watch the footage above.

