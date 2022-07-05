Based on the comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, the new Amazon Prime Video series shows the fun of time travel (meet your future self!) and the dangers (time cops!).

The fate of humanity is at stake in Amazon Prime's full Paper Girls trailer

Time travel is all fun and games until all of humanity is at stake. The new, full-length trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Paper Girls makes it clear how quickly you can get from Point A to Point B.

The trailer opens in late-'80s Cleveland, where young Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet) embarks on her first early morning route as a paper girl alongside the more experienced trio of Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), and K.J. Brandman (Fina Strazza). But instead of a sunrise, they're greeted by a stormy, sickeningly pink sky. They retreat to Erin's house in search of safety only to find a woman (Ali Wong) who turns out to be the adult version of her. They've somehow traveled forward in time to the year 2019.

Paper Girls Season 1, Episode 1 Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, Ali Wong as Adult Erin, Nate Corddry as Larry Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), young Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), K.J. Brandman (Fina Strazza), Larry (Nate Corddry), and older Erin Tieng (Ali Wong) in 'Paper Girls.' | Credit: Amazon Prime

"This is a psychotic break," Wong's Erin tells herself in a panic. "12-year-old version of yourself broke into your house with her punk friends?"

Her surprise is matched only by the terror of the '80s girls when Erin's Alexa talks to them. "Oh good lord, there are future robots," Mac despairs.

Technology's not the real danger, though. It turns out that traveling out of their native time is a "capital offense" and the girls are now the targets of armed and mysterious time cops. Thankfully, they have allies — there's the future versions of K.J. and Tiffany, as well as a swarm of electronic bugs seemingly capable of healing wounds.

Based on the comic series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls premieres July 29 on Prime Video. Check out the new trailer above.

