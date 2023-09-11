EW can exclusively reveal the cast of characters in The Fall of the House of Usher, the horror miniseries inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.

Before the fall: Meet the power players of Mike Flanagan's House of Usher

There's something poetic about The Fall of the House of Usher, beyond its source material.

Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino starred together in the 2017 film Gerald's Game, the very first project filmmaker Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy delivered when they struck a deal with Netflix. Six years later, the acting pair reunite on screen in what will be the last work from this deal, a miniseries inspired by the collected works of Edgar Allan Poe, but with particular emphasis on the poet's 1839 short story The Fall of the House of Usher.

As for the remainder of the cast, the troupe is a who's who of all the movies and shows from Flanagan and Macy's entire catalog, including stars from Absentia (2011), Oculus (2013), Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016), The Haunting of Hill House (2018), Doctor Sleep (2019), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), and The Midnight Club (2022).

Ahead of the first trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher — which arrives tomorrow — EW has the exclusive intel on the main cast of characters.

Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Bruce Greennwood's Roderick Usher in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Greenwood stars in The Fall of the House of Usher as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher family and CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, which he acquired with the help of his twin sister, Madeline. The company has thrived across the decades, transforming the Ushers into a modern dynasty. Described as an ambitious and driven man, Roderick has six children and expects the most from them. While he gives them access to every resource imaginable, fatherly affection isn't necessarily one of them.

From the Flana-verse: Greenwood previously appeared in Gerald's Game.

Carla Gugino as Verna

The Fall of the House of Usher Carla Gugino in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

After Gerald's Game, it's now Gugino's turn to torment Greenwood on screen. In The Fall of the House of Usher, the actress stars as Verna, previously described as a shape-shifting demon. Roderick and Madeline first meet her, appearing as a mysterious woman, one fateful night in their younger years. She makes a surprise return decades later, at the height of Fortunato's power, to massacre the heirs to the Usher fortune, drumming up Roderick and Madeline's long-kept secrets in the process.

"There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that," Gugino previously stated of Verna. "You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

From the Flana-verse: Gugino previously appeared in Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, and had a voice cameo in Midnight Mass.

Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Mary McDonnell in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Roderick and Madeline (played by Mary McDonnell) make a formidable duo. She's the clear brains behind the operation at Fortunato. If he falters, she picks up the slack. But a downside to all that drive and ambition is the fact that she would step over her brother if she had to, regardless of the love she has for him.

Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin

The Fall of the House of Usher Carl Lumbly's Auguste Dupin and Bruce Greenwood's Roderick Usher in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Carl Lumbly's C. Auguste Dupin, an attorney, first encountered the Ushers more than 30 years ago. Since then, the brilliant, decent, and determined man has dedicated his life to taking down what, in his words, is "the Usher Crime Family." The drama begins in the present following the death of Roderick's heirs, and is framed around a sit-down conversation with Dupin as the pharma tycoon chronicles the series of unfortunate events that led to this moment.

From the Flana-verse: Lumbly previously appeared in Doctor Sleep.

Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym

The Fall of the House of Usher Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill steps into the Flana-verse as Arthur Pym, the Usher family's undefeated lawyer. He's an enigma to those even closest to him, but remains an unfailingly loyal employee and enforcer for the Ushers. Above or below board, it doesn't matter. He's the "no questions asked" kind of fella.

Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Kyliegh Curran and Henry Thomas in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Frederick Usher (Henry Thomas) is the eldest child of Roderick Usher and the natural heir to his father's company, but he's also the least equipped to run the business out of all his siblings. Often picked on by his brothers and sisters, the neurotic Freddie also comes with a fiery jealousy and compounding insecurity, which force him down a path that even those closest to him are shocked to see. He's married to Morella "Morrie" Usher (Crystal Balint), a former model and actress who left that life behind but longs in some respects to feel like that woman again. Together, they have a daughter, Lenore (Kyliegh Curran).

From the Flana-verse: Thomas previously appeared in Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. Balint previously appeared in Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Samantha Sloyan in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Speaking of the Usher children more suited to run Fortunato... Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan) seeks to step out of her father's shadow. Since she knows Fortunato will never be hers, Tamerlane has set out on her own — as self-starting as a member of the uber-wealthy can be — in the health and wellness world. Her husband is a fitness influencer named Bill T. Wilson (Matt Biedel), or "BILLT" as he's known to his follows. Even though he's a dedicated, kind, and thoughtful spouse to Tamerlane who is always ready to do whatever will make her happy, Bill is someone Tamerlane chose strategically for herself — and the façade of their marriage is beginning to show cracks.

From the Flana-verse: Sloyan previously appeared in Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. Biedel has appeared in Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

T'Nia Miller as Victorine Lafourcade

The Fall of the House of Usher Paola Nuñez and T'Nia Miller in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Victorine (T'Nia Miller) is the eldest of the Usher "bastards," which may sound harsh, but Roderick maintains a philosophy that anyone bearing his blood has a seat at the table. Like all the Usher heirs, Victorine desires her father's approval and affection, which clouds her life's mission to help people. After Roderick shows interest in her revolutionary new heart mesh, which is still in its testing phase, Victorine bends the rules of clinical trials to start testing her invention on human subjects. What could go wrong?!

From the Flana-verse: Miller previously appeared in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Rahul Kohli as Napoleon "Leo" Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Rahul Kohli in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Napoleon Usher (Rahul Kohli) is a video game patron and a socialite playboy with a pretty intense drug habit. For him, it's about numbing the pain of his reality, but the behavior is starting to become a problem for his boyfriend, Julius.

From the Flana-verse: Kohli previously appeared in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye

The Fall of the House of Usher Kate Siegel's Camille L'Espanaye and Sauriyan Sapkota's Prospero Usher in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Described as extremely cunning and biting, Kate Siegel's Camille L'Espanaye runs PR for the Usher family. It's been her life's work to spin bad behavior into good press, as well as collect files filled with every dirty secret of those closest to her. After all, leverage is everything.

From the Flana-verse: Siegel previously appeared in Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero "Perry" Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Sauriyan Sapkota in 'The Fall of the House of Usher' | Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Frederick describes Perry (Sauriyan Sapkota), the youngest of the Usher children, as "Gucci Caligula." What a nickname! He's new to the life of the ultra-rich, and his goals reflect that. Rather than inventing new medical tools or running the family empire, he wants to make life one big party — and the hope is he'll use Usher money to do that.

From the Flana-verse: Sapkota previously appeared in The Midnight Club.

Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher

Roderick isn't afraid to call his granddaughter, Lenore, the "best of" the Ushers. That's probably another reason all his children are vying for that affection. The daughter of Frederick and Morella, she's a kind and empathic young woman who tends to make the conscientious choice, rather than the one that is best for the family.

From the Flana-verse: Curran previously appeared in Doctor Sleep.

Ruth Codd as Juno Usher

Juno (Ruth Codd) is Roderick's second wife. She's also a former junkie, which is a big part of why the rest of the family is completely bewildered by their marriage.

From the Flana-verse: Curran previously appeared in The Midnight Club.

Katie Parker as Annabel Lee

Now for Roderick's first wife... Annabel Lee (Katie Parker) is the mother of Frederick and Tamerlane, and she's the only real love Roderick has ever had. (Sorry, Juno!) With a warmth and trusting nature, she always sought to find the best in Roderick, but that might have left her blind to the dangers encroaching on her family.

From the Flana-verse: Curran previously appeared in Absentia, Oculus, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

Michael Trucco as Rufus Griswold

Before Roderick took over Fortunato, it was Rufus Griswold (Michael Trucco) running the show. Charming, confident, and completely ruthless, Rufus isn't the smartest man in the room, but he's great at steamrolling someone else for his own gain.

From the Flana-verse: Trucco previously appeared in Hush, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix.

