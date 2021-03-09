The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teaser starts unmasking the mystery villains

The new baddies in the MCU are rocking some super-strength.

It's time to take a closer look at that "little girl" who kicked the Winter Soldier's ass in the last few Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailers.

A new teaser for the Marvel Studios Disney+ series offers more intel on the masked mystery villains running amok. While rumors have run rampant online, all we've known officially is that each member of this militia group wears a black mask with a red handprint, and actress Erin Kellyman portrays a prominent figure among their ranks. According to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), "These guys use brute force. They're strong. Too strong."

They definitely have some mixture of super strength and stamina, as the footage shows them tossing policemen aside with ease and leaping across the tops of speeding trucks on the highway. Super-soldier serum immediately comes to mind.

Worse yet, Sam also theorizes they could somehow be a part of "the big three... androids, aliens, and wizards." Bucky (Sebastian Stan) doesn't believe wizards exist. Doctor Strange, he argues, is a sorcerer. Mackie, however, has some airtight logic to suggest otherwise. "A sorcerer is a wizard without a hat."

And that's the gist of the show right there: major action moments sprinkled with a lot of Sam and Bucky banter.

Kari Skogland directs all six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also features Emily VanCamp returning as Sharon Carter, Daniel Bruhl returning as Helmut Zemo, and Wyatt Russell playing comic book character John Walker. Malcolm Spellman serves as head writer.

The show premieres on Disney+ this March 19.