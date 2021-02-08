The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer sends Marvel heroes to couples therapy

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes are going to have to face off against their old buddy Baron Zemo again, this time a global mission that may threaten superheroes everywhere. But first, the pair have to survive couples counseling.

"Mr. Barnes, why does Sam aggravate you?" asks a counselor in the brand-new Super Bowl trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Well, where is Bucky to begin? Marvel fans have loved watching this odd couple bicker with each other since butting heads in Captain America: Civil War, but the upcoming Marvel Studios series for Disney+ will see them co-headlining the show together, which means they're stuck together whether they like it or not.

The trailer and accompanying poster art reveal Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) rocking his comic-book-accurate purple mask as Sam and Bucky track him around the world. "Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist," Zemo says. "I have no intention to leave my work unfinished."

Emily VanCamp returns to the scene as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell makes his debut as John Walker, who in the comics is the government's pick to succeed Steve Rogers as Captain America, even though, as we know from Avengers: Endgame, Sam was Steve's pick to carry the shield. The legacy of Cap's signature weapon, however, is complicated.

Kari Skogland directed all six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Malcolm Spellman served as head writer. The show will premiere on Disney+ March 19.

