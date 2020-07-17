The Disney+ Marvel series, which paused production in Prague back in March, has officially been delayed.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier type TV Show network Disney+

It was expected after filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier paused in March, but now it's official: the first live-action Marvel Studios TV series won't be making its planned August premiere on Disney+.

The streaming platform released its list of new programming coming next month and the show, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, wasn't on it. A source close to the situation confirms to EW that the premiere has indeed been delayed due to the global pandemic. If all goes well, a new premiere will be announced soon.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and takes Sam Wilson (Mackie), the newly minted Captain America, and Bucky Barnes (Stan) on "a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience," an official logline reads. Daniel Brühl also returns to play Baron Zemo, a villain from Captain America: Civil War.

Kari Skogland directs the series and Malcolm Spellman serves as head writer.

Earlier this year, during a Disney financial earnings call, Chairman Bob Iger revealed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would arrive on Disney+ in August, while WandaVision (starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) was on track for a December 2020 premiere and Loki (starring Tom Hiddleston) would arrive in 2021.

Production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took the cast and crew to shoot in Prague, but then the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread. The show became just one of numerous Hollywood projects put on pause as the world collectively evaluated the situation. "We are being sent home," Stan wrote in an Instagram post on March 11. "Too soon. Prague, you’re gonna be in my thoughts for a long time."

