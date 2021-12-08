The Facts of Life original cast members reunite on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

It takes a lot to get 'em right, when you're learning the facts of life...

By now, original The Facts of Life cast members Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn, and Kim Fields have mastered learning the facts of life. But they stopped by ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience to impart some of that wisdom to new cast members bringing their beloved 1980s sitcom to life.

The three original actors — Whelchel was preppy Blair, Cohn was impressionable Natalie, and Fields was youngest gal Tootie — reunited on the special, with Whelchel even donning a Eastland School uniform.

live before a studio audience Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields | Credit: Christopher Willard/abc

Recreating the opening credits with a new spin, Whelchel sang the show's theme song, which featured evolving lyrics over its nine-season run. In the first season, cast members Charlotte Rae and some of the girls even sang the theme song, allowing Whelchel to bring things full circle on Tuesday night.

The three women were portrayed in the special by Jennifer Aniston (Blair), Allison Tolman (Natalie), and Gabrielle Union (Tootie). The new cast brought to life a season 3 episode titled "Kids Can Be Cruel."

