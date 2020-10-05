A pregnancy turns terrifying in trailer for horror show The Expecting

In American Psycho director Mary Harron's new Quibi show The Expecting, AnnaSophia Robb plays a woman whose pregnancy takes a terrifying turn.

"Yes, yes, no one will ever want to get pregnant again!" says the filmmaker, whose other movie credits include I Shot Andy Warhol and The Notorious Bettie Page. "The Expecting is about a young girl who’s working as a waitress, she wants to be an artist but she has no money, and she’s living at a her grandmother’s old house. She’s having an on-off thing with the the guy she works with and she wakes up in the woods, and knows that something weird has happened, and then very strange things start happening to her body."

Harron recalls the shoot for the show — which costars Rory Culkin — was a demanding one.

"We filmed a lot at night, out in the woods, in freezing October, November, outside Boston," says the director. "I can’t give too much away but AnnaSophia was running around in a hospital gown. She and Rory Culkin were so great, they’re both wonderful actors and so fun to work with. But it was raining half the time, so not only were we in the woods but we were working in pouring rain. We also filmed in this abandoned mental hospital and it really had a very strange and intense atmosphere. I think we were all affected by it."

In addition to Robb and Culkin, the show's cast includes Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino.

"I can’t say too much about her character but it was so great that she signed on to do this," says Harron. "She’d had difficult pregnancies herself and felt very interested in the whole experience of a young woman being pregnant. I think all the women involved in it felt very engaged in that — we were doing something that was a fun horror movie, but also was something that connected to our lives."

The Expecting was created by Ben Katai and launches on Quibi Oct. 5 with new chapters every weekday until Oct. 15.

