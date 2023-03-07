Eric Andre — or is that Eros Andre? — brings his love of the absurd to season 6, premiering June 4 on Adult Swim with guests like Natasha Lyonne and Lil Nas X.

An alarming first look at season 6 of The Eric Andre Show

New look, same divinely disturbing comedy.

The Eric Andre Show will finally make its return to Adult Swim on June 4, some two-and-a-half years after the lo-fi, high-octane journey into surreality last went off the air.

When he does return, Eric Andre will appear in a new form, per his usual seasonal transmogrification. This time, he is... [checks notes, then the images below] Eros, the god of love and sexual desire. Eros Andre is bringing new passion to the game, as evidenced by the leopard-spotted Speedo-adjacent shorts, high heels, head wound, and ax he brings to the show's opening credits set destruction.

Eric Andre in season 6 of 'The Eric Andre Show' Eric Andre in season 6 of 'The Eric Andre Show' | Credit: Adult Swim

Adult Swim's announcement of the new episodes notes that this season's set of street pranks resulted in 30 phone calls to 911.

After season 5 wrapped up in late 2020, Andre starred in the road comedy Bad Trip and guest-starred on The Righteous Gemstones and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. He's also in the voice cast of Netflix animated comedy Disenchantment.

And never forget that he gave you this.

