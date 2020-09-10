The Eric Andre Show season 5 gets premiere date: See new photos

He may not replace Ellen on The Ellen Degeneres Show, but don't worry, you'll soon see Eric Andre in an even better hosting chair: His own. Adult Swim has officially set Oct. 25 — that's Sunday night, at the stroke of midnight — as the premiere date for season 5 of The Eric Andre Show.

It's been a long wait for a new season of the absurdist talk-show deconstruction — which features Andre as the deranged master of ceremonies and Hannibal Buress as the on-his-own-page co-host — as season 4 wrapped up all the way back in October 2016. (Specials including 2018's “Eric Andre Does Paris” and 2019's “KRFT Punk’s Political Party" have kept the show in circulation, and Andre has toured the country with The Eric Andre Show Live!)

The 10-episode fifth season promises "tortured celebrities, ethically complex street pranks, and severely injured rappers." Among the famous people submitting to Andre's will are Judy Greer, Blake Griffin, Luis Guzman, Omarion, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, and Jai Rodriguez.

Andre's new-season transformation, which EW unveiled last fall, is captivating if haunting. “I waxed my entire body, got over 200 pounds, and slept in a tanning bed,” he said. “I also got a new, super ‘expensive’ set that looks like Liberace f—ed a Japanese game show. This is the season of ultimate decadence.” Brace yourselves also for Bench Mensch (“he’s an anthropomorphic bench who helps civilians out pro bono! He’s basically my mom") and the Ranch It Up! guy "in his final form." Studying these latest exclusive photos from season 5, you will: have a sinking feeling about that construction worker; want to slowly back away from this window washer and flask-wielding public transportation worker; and see what's in store for guests Greer and Griffin.

A veteran of Don't Trust the B--- in Apartment 23 and Man Seeking Woman, Andre currently voices Luci on the Netflix animated comedy Disenchanted. He recently voiced Azizi in The Lion King and stars in the upcoming comedy Bad Trip, which he co-wrote. (It was originally scheduled to open in theaters but will now debut on Netflix.) Earlier this summer, Andre headlined his first stand-up special, Legalize Everything, on Netflix.

