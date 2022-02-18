Get ready to meet the queens of The Endgame.

NBC's newest thriller centers on the meeting of two brilliant minds, international arms dealer Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin) and relentless FBI Agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe). The story begins with a series of coordinated bank heists that leave Val determined to take Elena down. But when authorities believe they have finally apprehended Elena, we learn capture is only the beginning of her complicated master plan. "There [are] elements of international intrigue, conspiracy theories. There are definitely shades of 24 in the sense that it happens very fast, and it unfolds within a short period of time," Bathe tells EW of The Endgame, which premieres Feb. 21 on NBC.

However, this is not a story about a hero battling a villain — it's more than a simple rivalry. "This show is about rooting out corruption and greed. From my character's point of view, she plans to make the world a better place," Baccarin explains. Throughout the twisty season, we will learn how Elena was wronged, and how her mysterious, detailed plan was born. If anyone is up for going against Elena, it's Val: "It's about respecting each other, and Val is the only other person in the room, and in the FBI, that [Elena] feels is strong and smart enough to handle all the surprises coming," Baccarin says.

Elena Federova enters the frame as a ruthless operator whose aims are more complex than anyone can anticipate. Brilliant, observant, and relentless in pursuing her aims, she can read people to figure out who they really are and what they want, which she uses to her advantage. "She seems very much in control, and she's always one-upping Val and the FBI," Baccarin says about her character. Her one frustration in playing Elena is something viewers will surely relate to: not knowing the full scope of the plan. "Elena has this master plan that, as an actor, I'm not privy to. It can be frustrating knowing that there are all these pieces to the puzzle and not seeing the complete picture yet," she shares.

THE ENDGAME Morena Baccarin as Elena and Ryan Michelle Bathe as Val in NBC's 'The Endgame' | Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC

The other half of the thriller's central duo, Agent Val Turner has a strong sense of justice. Val worked her way up the FBI ranks, facing misogyny and other obstacles. "She's probably had to prove herself time and time and time again in a way that her colleagues haven't had to," Bathe says. Unfortunately, that loyalty to law and order has left her in bad standing at the bureau. "The thing I love most about her is how loyal she is," Bathe says. "Sometimes I wish she wouldn't be quite so loyal to the shield and the Bureau, and even a little bit to her husband."

Both Baccarin and Bathe agree that the women-led thriller is a "powerful" story to bring to broadcast television. "It is incredibly powerful to have two female leads who seemingly are rivals, but as you slowly peel back the layers, you realize there's much more than meets the eye," Baccarin says. "If this show were about two men, nobody would think it's cool to have two strong male characters going up against each other ... I'm happy that we are the show bringing it to network TV. I do feel like it's way overdue." Adds Bathe: "It's not something I think about often because I feel like if I do, I'll get too emotional or in my head about it, but it means a great deal ... There are two women fronting a show that they want to advertise during the Super Bowl. That's kind of crazy and really great."

The two leads worked hard to develop the dynamic between Elena — described by Baccarin as "incredibly complicated," "brutal," and "calculated" — and the Brooklyn-raised Val, who Elena is plotting to bring to her side. "There was always a double meaning to a lot of it, and it was always important to both of us to track the stories," Baccarin says. "We needed to know where each of them was coming from in order to meet each other halfway."

Both actresses loved seeing the final version of the pilot, directed by the Fast and Furious franchise's Justin Lin. The fast-paced hour introduces our two leads and the world they inhabit while delivering significant action pieces. "Justin Lin did a phenomenal job with the action and the heist aspects. It's really fun to watch and moves very fast," Baccarin teases of the premiere episode. "Floored by how fast it felt," Bathe, a self-critic, even forgot she was watching herself onscreen.

But be careful not to get swept up in the action — The Endgame's twisty plot requires attention, especially when it comes to Elena's layered plan. "If you're an audience member that really enjoys clues and mysteries, this is definitely a show to watch, because we don't dumb it down, and these women are accomplished and very smart," Baccarin teases. Sure to entertain, The Endgame aims to keep viewers guessing.

The Endgame premieres Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

