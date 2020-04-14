La La Land director explores the jazz underground of Paris in Netflix's The Eddy trailer

The Eddy type TV Show

Having tackled a drummer's toxic music conservatory experience (2014's Whiplash) and the sounds of dreamers in Los Angeles (2016's La La Land), Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle next takes us to the Parisian jazz scene for his new Netflix series.

The first trailer for The Eddy, an eight-part drama, sees Moonlight actor André Holland as Elliot Udo, a once-celebrated New York jazz pianist who's struggling to keep his Paris nightclub, The Eddy, afloat. To make matters worse, his business partner, Farid (Tahar Rahim), made some shady dealings and now they owe a lot of money to some bad people. Elliot can't go to the police or else they'll shut down the club, he says in the footage.

In the midst of all this, Elliot's daughter, Julie (Amandla Stenberg), comes to live with him in Paris. He's not exactly... jazzed about the situation.

Actress Joanna Kulig plays Maja, the lead singer of the Eddy's house band and Elliot's on-again-off-again girlfriend. Leïla Bekhti also plays Amira, Farid's wife, from whom Farid has kept secrets. The cast is rounded out by Melissa George, Adil Dehbi, Benjamin Biolay, Tchéky Karyo, and rapper Sopico (in his first on-screen role).

Jack Thorne of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and HBO's His Dark Materials wrote the scripts, and Grammy winner Glen Ballard composed original music for the series.

The Eddy will premiere on Netflix this May 8.

