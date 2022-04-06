Watch Elizabeth and Sunny's relationship implode in a tense clip from The Dropout finale

The house of cards is caving in on Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani.

The relationship between the Theranos founder and CEO (played by Amanda Seyfried) and her romantic and business partner (Naveen Andrews) finally comes to a head in an exclusive preview clip of this week's finale episode of The Dropout.

In the clip, above, Sunny reveals that he called a lawyer following the publication of the damning Wall Street Journal report about the company. When he tells her he did it to protect himself, Elizabeth responds, incredulously, "From what? Do you think that we did something wrong? Or did you do something that I didn't know about?"

"You think that I did things that you didn't do?" he asks her. Fully turning on him, Elizabeth replies, "Did you? I don't know everything that you did. If you did something wrong, you should tell me. What did you do, Sunny?" She ominously offers that perhaps she can help him, at which point he realizes he's being set up to take the blame.

The Dropout Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews in 'The Dropout.' | Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu

The simmering clip teases an explosive finale to the Hulu limited series, which has charted the real-life rise and fall of Holmes and the biotech company she founded in 2003, which shuttered in scandal in 2018 after failing to deliver on a promise that any and all blood tests could be done with a single drop of blood. (Late last year, Holmes was found guilty of three counts of fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud public investors. Balwani was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. His trial began last month.)

For showrunner Liz Meriwether, it was these final showdown scenes between Sunny and Elizabeth that were the hardest for her to crack. In fact, she says, she put off writing the final episode as long as possible. "As a writer coming from comedy, I'm really scared of making anything too dramatic, and tipping things over into melodrama," she tells EW ahead of the finale, adding, "but I also knew that we needed a big operatic fight between them. It felt like something had to kind of break."

For Meriwether, it was daunting to create what she calls "the big fight breakup scene" in part because of how much history the two shared. "They've been together for 12 years, what is it that they still need to say to each other? What is it that they don't know about each other yet?" she says. Ultimately, Meriwether says, "I landed on him kind of getting to some realization that she had never really loved him. I don't know if that's at all what she actually felt, but it felt right for Sunny to kind of get to that place."

The eighth and final episode of The Dropout streams on Hulu Thursday. For a taste of what to expect, check out the full preview clip above.

