Why The Drew Barrymore Show isn't new this week — and when it will return

If you tuned into today's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and got a strange sense of déjà vu, you're not alone.

Thursday's episode of the beloved CBS daytime talk show, which saw host Drew Barrymore roller skating and discussing motherhood with musician Pink, was actually a repeat episode that originally aired back in February. However, fear not, it's all part of the plan.

A CBS representative told EW that both Thursday and Friday's episodes of the show were already scheduled reruns and are not a result of the current WGA writers' strike. In fact, production has already wrapped on the series, with its final episode of the season set to air on May 11.

The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore | Credit: CBS

Instead, Friday's episode will be a repeat of Barrymore's interview with Take Me Out star Jesse Williams from December 2022. In the episode, Williams coached Barrymore — who has her very own history with the sport thanks to starring in the 2005 film Fever Pitch with Jimmy Fallon — on how to successfully hit a baseball by keeping her hips and shoulders lined up and activating her core muscles.

"Oh, God. You should see my core, Jesse. I've had two kids, so my core is more like a fish tank on a pole, it's like sloshing around," Barrymore joked as she went up to bat. To which Williams replied, "That's an incredible visual."

"Well, this carcass did make two children!" Barrymore exclaimed. Williams then interjected, "That is not the right word!"

Unfazed, she added, "It's Tupperware, man!"

The Drew Barrymore Show returns for its season sendoff next week.

