Watch adorable pups find their forever homes in HBO Max's The Dog House trailer
The 8-episode unscripted series follows abandoned pups at an English dog adoption center as they meet with hopeful humans.
Welcome to The Dog House, we've got fun and treats.
On Wednesday, HBO Max dropped the first trailer for their unscripted dog adoption series The Dog House: UK. The heartwarming show —which arrives on the streaming platform July 23 in its eight-episode entirety— documents the staff of Wood Green animal rescue center in rural England as they find forever homes for abandoned pups.
Each episode introduces a new heartbreaking story of a rejected dog just looking for a loving home, while also touching on relatable backstories of families, couples, and singletons all hoping their lives will be changed by a new furry friend. The center's dedicated are tasked with matching the right pet with potential new owner. They then set up an all-important first date that determines if the dog and human connect and are the right forever friend for one another. It's kinda like blind dating — but so much cuter.
The Dog House: UK arrives on HBO Max July 23. Watch the tear-inducing trailer above.
