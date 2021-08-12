The first family of TikTok unpacks the ills of overnight fame on their new Hulu reality show.

The D'Amelio Show trailer sees Charli and Dixie dealing with the hate that comes with TikTok fame

The first family of TikTok has found a new home on Hulu.

In the exclusive trailer for The D'Amelio Show (below), viewers unfamiliar with the platform are introduced to Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, two sisters from Connecticut that have taken social media by storm.

When Charli was 16, she built enough of an audience off her dance videos to become the most followed person on TikTok, with well over 100 million people catching clips of her dancing to songs like Doja Cat's "Say So," that would go on top the music charts. Meanwhile, Dixie leveraged her TikTok fame into a record deal with L.A. Reid.

The trailer features the siblings' parents, Heidi and Marc, talking about the gamble they took uprooting their children from the east coast to pursue fame in Los Angeles, and if that has robbed Charli (now 17) of getting to be a kid.

As the audience sees some of the online hate the sisters get while pursuing their dreams, other viral stars like Quen Blackwell and Noah Beck show up to console them, and help them feel more empowered to make sure their fame TikToks past 15 minutes.

DAmelio Key Art The key art for 'The D'Amelio Show' on Hulu.

The D'Amelio Show premieres on Hulu on Sept. 3.

