The Daily Show takes out full-page newspaper ad mocking Trump on day of RNC speech

Trevor Noah and his team at The Daily Show found a way to commemorate President Donald Trump's impending Republican National Convention speech.

Before Trump formally accepts the Republican presidential nomination from the South Lawn of the White House later on Thursday, the Comedy Central late-night crew took out a newspaper ad offering faux legal services to the "soon to be ex-president."

The full-page ad for the fake Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons legal group hit The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times Thursday morning. It also comes with a phone number to provide said services to Trump. Calling 1-210-WH-CRIME (1-210-942-7463) leads to a couple of pre-recorded prompts: press 1 "if you are the president of the United States" or press 2 if you're not.

The option for Trump leads to a personalized message from Noah offering to send him to Uganda. "Hello, Mr. President. I'm Trevor Noah, managing partner of Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons," he begins. "Have you ever been to Uganda, sir? It's a beautiful country with a strong goat-based economy. And most important, it does extradite to the United States. At any time on or before Jan. 20, 2021 I can transport you and any members of your family you actually like to Uganda. I can provide this service for, I don't know, $10 million. Let me know."

Pressing 2 leads to a PSA encouraging the listener to learn about their voting options. "Congratulations on not being the president," a message states.

