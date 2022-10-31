DC's Stargirl to end with season 3

Another scripted drama on The CW is coming to an end. Brec Bassinger and Geoff Johns confirm that season 3 of their superhero series will be the last.

"Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it," star Brec Bassinger said in a statement. "I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart."

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl Brec Bassinger stars as the titular superhero on 'DC's Stargirl.' | Credit: The CW

Luckily, the creators of Stargirl figured that the end was probably in sight following Nexstar's acquisition of The CW, and prepared as best they could.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons," Johns, the show's creator and executive producer, said in his own statement. "With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure."

Johns continued, "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

The finale of DC's Stargirl will air on The CW on Dec. 7.

