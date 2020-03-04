The CW sets premiere date for final season of The 100

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW

It's the end of The 100's world as we know it, as The CW has officially set the premiere date for the final season.

The 100 will begin airing season 7 on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. There is still no word yet about whether The CW is moving forward with The 100's prequel series, so this might be the last fans will see from Jason Rothenberg's post-apocalyptic drama series universe.

As for how The 100 will end on screen for Clarke (Eliza Taylor) & Co., Rothenberg previously told EW that "it’ll be our version of a happy ending."

The showrunner laughed before continuing. “But I definitely can safely say that we’re trying to say something more with season 7,” he added. “The ending of a story always is the point of the story, the moral of the story. We have yet to reveal the moral of the story, but it will be revealed in season 7. And it won’t be ‘People are horrible, we all suck, we’re willing to kill everyone and everything and do anything to survive.’ There’s a higher purpose.”

Plus, the network also announced a premiere date for season 2 of In the Dark. The drama about a twentysomething blind woman determined to solve her friend's murder starring Perry Mattfeld will premiere on Thursday, May 28 at 9 p.m.

