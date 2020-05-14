The CW pushes return of its shows to 2021, except Supernatural

The CW is pushing the launch of next season to 2021 – except for one significant exception.

The network announced Thursday what would normally be considered its fall schedule, except the lineup later this year has been largely scrubbed given the ongoing production shut down due to the coronavirus.

Instead, the network's official kickoff is now being planned for January (see schedule below). The only other broadcast network to reveal their fall plans so far is Fox, which will have a semi-normal fall lineup.

"Of course, for original scripted series we do not have an exact return of production yet," CW CEO and chairman Mark Pedowitz told reporters. "We are going with this strategy to give producers and studios ample time to get back up and running in the best and safest way possible. Strategy and protocols are still being developed. What other broadcasters do is up to them. For The CW, this is right for us."

Only the final episodes of Supernatural are still planned to air in fall (with no date yet set). The network has five episodes of the long-running fan-favorite series shot with two more to go, and expects it will be able to finish those final episodes in time to air in the fall. The network also plans to air other unspecified originals and acquired series of some kind in the fall. "Jared and Jensen [Ackles] will go back to finish the last two and then Jared will go off to work on Walker," Pedowitz said. "We hope they will start shooting [Supernatural] late summer early fall. If not, we’ll be flexible in our schedule. We all want to end the 15 years the right way. It's important that these two episodes will be done the way they hope to do them. If not, we'll wait it out."

But officially, the network's 2020-2021 "season" begins next January.

The lineup will include Supernatural star Jared Padalecki's new drama series Walker, a reimagining of the iconic series Walker, Texas Ranger. The series will be paired on Thursday nights with The Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies.

Another freshman series in January is Superman & Lois, returning the Man of Steel to the network along with his journalist love Lois Lane. The show will be paired with another DC title, The Flash, on Tuesday nights. The CW is holding the return of its other Super-series, Supergirl, until deeper into midseason.

Also, Charmed is going to switch nights over to Sunday nights for season three where it will be partnered with Batwoman.

The network's usual Arrowverse crossover will still happen, but not until first or second quarter 2021. The crossover will also be shorter than usual, only two hours are planned, but Pedowitz plans to put the network's new Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Batwoman (Ruby Rose) together.

Meanwhile, Mondays will have All American and Black Lightning, while Wednesdays will have Riverdale and Nancy Drew.

Two new shows will be held until deeper into midseason: The reboot of Kung Fu and rebellion drama The Republic of Sarah.

Katy Keene is not on the lineup, yet also not canceled. A verdict on the musical comedy is still to come.

Here is The CW's schedule effective January 2021:

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (New Night)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN

9:00-10:00PM CHARMED (New Night)

-- Lynette Rice contributed to this report