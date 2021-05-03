The CW renews Kung Fu and DC's Stargirl

The list of renewed CW shows continues to grow.

"We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC's Stargirl," said CW President Mark Pedowitz in a statement. "While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC's Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next."

Stargirl, Kung Fu Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl in 'Stargirl' and Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen in 'Kung Fu' | Credit: Jace Downs/The CW; Kailey Schwerman/The CW

Starring Olivia Liang (Legacies), Kung Fu follows Nicky Shien, a young Chinese American woman who dropped out of college and traveled to an isolated monastery during a quarter-life crisis. Upon returning home to San Francisco, she was shocked to learn that the Triads had taken over the city and were putting pressure on its residents, including her parents. Nicky uses her martial arts skills to not only restore justice to her hometown, but also find the ruthless assassin who murdered her mentor (Vanessa Kai).

Meanwhile Stargirl, which debuted last summer, follows high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who becomes the titular Cosmic Staff-wielding hero after finding buried among her step-father Pat Dugan's (Luke Wilson) mementos from his time as a member of the Justice Society of America. Upon learning that the JSA's foes, the Injustice Society of America, was active in her picturesque new home in Blue Valley, Neb., Courtney recruits several of her classmates — Yolanda Montez/Wildcat II (Yvette Monreal), Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite II (Anjelika Washington), and Rick Tyler/Hourman II (Cameron Gellman) — to revive the JSA and thwart the ISA's evil plans. The superhero drama's second season will feature Nick Tarabay as the villain Eclipso, Jim Gaffigan as the superhero Thunderbolt, and an appearance by The Flash's John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick, the Golden Age Flash.

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. DC's Stargirl returns for season 2 Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

