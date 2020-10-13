Diana courts disaster by joining the royal family in The Crown teaser

The just-released teaser trailer for season 4 of The Crown introduces Emma Corrin's Lady Diana Spencer in a very ominous manner. Will that be justified by the season itself, which covers the early years of her relationship with Prince Charles? Viewers can find out when the royal family drama premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix. But you don't need to be an expert in British history to know that the pair's romance was, behind-the-scenes, very far from fairytale.