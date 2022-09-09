The Crown suspends filming after Queen Elizabeth II's death

The long-serving monarch at the center of the Netflix series died Thursday.
By Clark Collis September 09, 2022 at 01:35 PM EDT
The Crown

The Crown has paused production out of respect for the woman at the center of the Emmy-winning series.

"As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral," Netflix said in a statement Friday. The monarch died "peacefully" at her Scottish residence Balmoral castle on Thursday. Details about her funeral have yet to be announced.

The Crown details the reign of Queen Elizabeth II with the monarch being played by first Claire Foy, then Olivia Colman, and finally by Imelda Staunton, who will debut her version of the role in the upcoming fifth season of the royal family saga.

Imelda Staunton in The Crown and Queen Elizabeth II
| Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition to Staunton, new cast members in season 5 include Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales; Dominic West as Prince Charles; Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip; Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret; and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

Last week, Netflix announced that TV newcomers Rufus Kamp and Ed McVey will portray Prince William in season 6, while Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton.

Season 5 of The Crown is set to premiere on Netflix in November.

