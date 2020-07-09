The Crown to run for six seasons after all

The Crown type TV Show network Netflix genre Historical

British Corgi-trainers rejoice! It has been announced that The Crown will run for six seasons after all. It had long been the plan for the British royal family drama — which currently stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II — to last half a dozen seasons. Then, in January of this year, creator and showrunner Peter Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter that he had decided to conclude the award-winning series after season 5. Now, Morgan has changed his mind again. On Wednesday, Netflix UK and Ireland announced on Twitter that there will be a sixth and (final) season of The Crown, in addition to the previously announced five.

"So to summarise — we’ll have one more season with Queen Olivia Colman, before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton," Netflix UK and Ireland said in a subsequent Tweet. "We’re just half way through! Lovely."

The announcement also quoted Morgan. “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," he said.

For the show's first two seasons, Queen Elizabeth II was played by Claire Foy. Colman took over the role for season 3, the most recent season to stream on Netflix, and in January it was announced that Staunton would replace Olivia Colman for season 5. Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret. Season 4 finished filming in March just as the coronavirus shutdown was beginning.

