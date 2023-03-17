Get your first look at Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown season 6

Netflix has released a first look at Ed McVey's Prince William and Meg Bellamy's Kate Middleton in The Crown season 6, which you can see below.

The new episodes will track the early history of the couple, who met while studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001. The behind-the-scenes image shows McVey and Bellamy filming a scene at the college.

Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton are seen during filming for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, on March 17, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. Ed McVey (as Prince William) and Meg Bellamy (as Kate Middleton) filming 'The Crown' season 6 | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Netflix announced last September that McVey and Bellamy would be making their professional screen debuts as William and Kate. It also announced that Rufus Kampa had been cast as the teenage William.

William was played on season 5 by Senan West, whose father, Dominic West, portrays William's father, King Charles III, on the show.

Middleton and Prince William married in 2011 and have three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. William is now heir to the British throne following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Season 6 of The Crown will chronicle the death of William's mother, Princess Diana, after a car accident in 1997. Diana is played by Elizabeth Debicki.

"It's a hell of a season, because it deals with Diana's death and the appalling scenes like having to break that sort of news to your sons," West told EW last year. "You know, I've got two boys of that age, and so it's a heavy, heavy, heavy season, and a heavy responsibility to get it right, and something I think we all take pretty seriously."

A release date for The Crown season 6 has not yet been confirmed.

