Netflix teases The Crown season 6 will feature a royal wedding

The new episodes are slated to debut this fall.

The Crown is headed back down the royal aisle in its sixth and final season.

Netflix teased in a tweet Monday, below, that the new episodes would feature a royal wedding in some way — though it won't be that of Prince William or Harry. A picture of a document for a "service of prayer and dedication following the marriage of His Royal Highness the Prince of Whales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall" teases that Prince Charles' second wedding in 2005 to Camilla Parker-Bowles will factor into the final episodes.

Dominic West in The Crown, Season 5 Dominic West on 'The Crown'

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year," the caption reads. "We'll be back with more soon, but here's a hint at what's to come in our final season." Check that out in the post below.

In season 6, as in season 5, Dominic West will play Charles while Olivia Williams plays Camilla. The final season of the royal family drama is slated to debut this fall, and will cover the 1997 death of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and the beginning of the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met when both were students at Scotland's St. Andrews University. Netflix announced last September that Rufus Kampa will play William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray him during his late teenage years into his 20s. Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate.

The show's cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: