Netflix reveals The Crown season 5 launch date with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen
- TV Show
The royals will be back on our screens in no time at all.
Netflix announced that season 5 of the streaming service's Emmy-winning drama The Crown will launch Nov. 9. The upcoming season will be the first to air since the death of Queen Elizabeth II whose reign is detailed on the show. The date announcement was made Saturday as part of the streamer's TUDUM fan event.
Season 5 of The Crown finds Imelda Staunton taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as the Prince of Wales, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.
Earlier this month, Netflix announced that Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will portray Prince William in season 6 of The Crown. Kampa will play William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray him during his late teenage years into his 20s. It was also announced that Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate Middleton. The Crown will mark all three actors' professional screen debuts. Kampa and Bellamy were both discovered from self-submitted audition tapes following a casting call on social media.
Shooting on season 6 of The Crown was suspended for a day on Sept. 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth's death, as a mark of respect for the monarch. The production also did not film on the day of the Queen's funeral.
