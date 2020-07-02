The Crown season 5 dubs Lesley Manville the new Princess Margaret

The Crown type TV Show network Netflix genre Historical

Lesley Manville, the Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread actress, is taking on new royal responsibilities.

Manville is joining the fifth and final season of The Crown as Princess Margaret, younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II. It's a part previously portrayed by Helena Bonham-Carter in seasons 3 and 4, and earlier by Vanessa Kirby in seasons 1 and 2. Imelda Staunton was previously announced to take over Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman.

"I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret," Manville said in a statement. "The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy."

Manville voiced the fairy Flittle in Disney's Maleficent and its Mistress of Evil sequel. She appeared across three seasons of Harlots on Hulu, and she more recently narrated the Anna Kendrick-led HBO Max TV Love Life.

The Crown still has some time left with Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret. Season 4 will arrive later this year. Even though production ran into the coronavirus pandemic, the team still managed to finish filming under the wire.

